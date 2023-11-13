Lokken Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of Duluth worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 12.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. 27.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Duluth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Duluth from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Duluth stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.88 million, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.29. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

