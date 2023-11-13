Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after acquiring an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $137.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.