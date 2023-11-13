iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EFA opened at $68.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

