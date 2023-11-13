iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

