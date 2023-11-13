iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s 6th Largest Position

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after buying an additional 697,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after buying an additional 396,594 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $64.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

