IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,575 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,575 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

FTNT traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

