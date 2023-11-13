IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.24. 462,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.