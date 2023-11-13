IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $137.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,639 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

