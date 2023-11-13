Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $387,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $22.80.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
