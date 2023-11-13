Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the October 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.77 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0502 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
