Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the October 15th total of 343,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.27 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $92,753,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,035,000 after buying an additional 1,204,788 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $12,764,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after buying an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 516,423 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

