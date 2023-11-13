Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after buying an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $529.40 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $536.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

