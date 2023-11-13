Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $10.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

