Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $196.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.