Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $113.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.