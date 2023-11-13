Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $29.70 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 1.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $29,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $160.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

