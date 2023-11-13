Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $34,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Performance
INTU opened at $528.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.94 and a 52-week high of $558.64.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Microsoft hits record highs as market impact strengthens
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.