Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 18,657 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 935,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $38,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

