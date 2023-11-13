Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 402 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VB opened at $183.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.