Grin (GRIN) Price Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $1.25 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,914.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00198817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.64 or 0.00638528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.94 or 0.00457792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054574 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00136951 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.