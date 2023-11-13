GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

GAN stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. GAN has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 30.5% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 948,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GAN by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 692.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GAN by 13.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 423,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

