Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at JMP Securities

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

FLL stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Full House Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 201,533 shares in the company, valued at $925,036.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 201,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,036.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $44,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,951.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 624,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146,360 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 686,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 86,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

