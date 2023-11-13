Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Up 0.3 %

Fluent stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. Fluent has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,042.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $151,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

