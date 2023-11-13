Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) & Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Financial Comparison

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Moneysupermarket.com Group and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moneysupermarket.com Group 1 1 4 0 2.50 Fiverr International 0 2 8 0 2.80

Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $39.10, suggesting a potential upside of 78.95%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Moneysupermarket.com Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moneysupermarket.com Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International $337.37 million 2.45 -$71.49 million ($0.06) -364.11

This table compares Moneysupermarket.com Group and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Moneysupermarket.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International.

Profitability

This table compares Moneysupermarket.com Group and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moneysupermarket.com Group N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International -0.66% -0.31% -0.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Moneysupermarket.com Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing solution; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.