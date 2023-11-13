Financial Review: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) & Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Health Investors and Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 0 5 0 0 2.00 Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Health Investors currently has a consensus target price of $53.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.58%. Given National Health Investors’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

62.1% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National Health Investors and Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $278.19 million 7.93 $66.40 million $2.43 20.92 Healthcare Trust $341.83 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Health Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Trust.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. National Health Investors pays out 148.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 33.90% 8.25% 4.20% Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Health Investors beats Healthcare Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

