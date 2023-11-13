FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $442.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $442.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $453.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.37 and its 200-day moving average is $420.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.