Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $7.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $47,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,677.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 22,952 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $103,284.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,858,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,863,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $47,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,677.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 193,422 shares of company stock valued at $529,202 and sold 449,900 shares valued at $1,677,028. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Expensify during the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Expensify during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. Expensify has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

