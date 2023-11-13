Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.49.
Several research firms recently commented on EURN. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
EURN stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. Euronav has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $21.00.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
