Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.49.

Several research firms recently commented on EURN. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EURN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Euronav Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Euronav by 156.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period.

EURN stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. Euronav has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.