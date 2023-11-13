Ergo Price Tops $1.35 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $96.26 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00003661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,914.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00198817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.64 or 0.00638528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.94 or 0.00457792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054574 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00136951 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,255,358 coins and its circulating supply is 71,255,259 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

