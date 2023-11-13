Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $8.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $589.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,856. The stock has a market cap of $559.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $574.81 and its 200-day moving average is $503.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,789,888,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.