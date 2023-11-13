Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $108.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,561. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,202 shares of company stock worth $11,299,952. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.