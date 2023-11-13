Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 133,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 67,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.93. The company had a trading volume of 721,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,652. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.62. The stock has a market cap of $456.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

