Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on November 30th

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$34.06. 6,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,406. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$27.51 and a 52-week high of C$44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.37.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.