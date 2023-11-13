DURECT’s (DRRX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their hold rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $37.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

DRRX stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.51. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DURECT by 111.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 11.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter worth $141,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 3,366.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

