Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $403.24. 602,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,509. The stock has a market cap of $322.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

