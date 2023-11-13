Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

IWM stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.88. 4,120,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,950,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.50 and its 200-day moving average is $181.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

