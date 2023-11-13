Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $112,560.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,593,785 shares in the company, valued at $84,821,237.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $112,560.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,593,785 shares in the company, valued at $84,821,237.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $52,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,258 shares of company stock worth $9,408,409. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 36.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 27.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 1,053.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 62.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 309.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

