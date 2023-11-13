Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.17.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Autolus Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.