Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.17.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.