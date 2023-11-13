Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRSR. Wedbush upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,575 shares in the company, valued at $775,172.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading

