Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Copperleaf Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %
About Copperleaf Technologies
CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.
