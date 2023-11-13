Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at Cormark

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CPLF

Copperleaf Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

About Copperleaf Technologies

TSE CPLF opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.82. The stock has a market cap of C$378.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.65. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.23 and a 12-month high of C$6.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

(Get Free Report)

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.