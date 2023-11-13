Copper Strike Limited (ASX:CSE) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Copper Strike Limited (ASX:CSE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.
Copper Strike Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Copper Strike
In related news, insider Brendan Jesser 666,667 shares of Copper Strike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. 74.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Copper Strike Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Copper Strike
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Strike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.