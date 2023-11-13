Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 732 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,345,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $665.00 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

