Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $79,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.40 and a 200 day moving average of $248.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

