Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,675,101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $105,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 70,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

