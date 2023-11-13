Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 38,486 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,486 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Boeing worth $76,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $29,740,200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Shares of BA opened at $204.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $168.52 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

