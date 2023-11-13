Camden National Bank Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Camden National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %
STZ stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.06. The stock had a trading volume of 123,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,413. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.
Constellation Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.
Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands
In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
