Camden National Bank Sells 1,223 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,056,000 after buying an additional 2,035,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after acquiring an additional 202,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,059. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.