Camden National Bank Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 233,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 676,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,245,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,208,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 135.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.06. 1,194,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,824,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

