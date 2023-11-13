Camden National Bank Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,624 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $91.27. 898,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,442. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average is $85.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

