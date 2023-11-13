Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$363.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.01. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.70 and a 52-week high of C$7.37.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.35. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of C$466.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.6779026 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

